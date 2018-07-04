Menu
POLICE WORK: A scenes of crime officer attended the scene of a crash on Harvey Rd on Sunday evening which took place during the alleged crime spree.
Crime

How police ended 24 hours of madness on Gladstone's streets

Andrew Thorpe
by
3rd Jul 2018 7:33 PM

IN THE end, it took a bit of luck for officers to bring a safe end to an alleged crime spree which police say accounted for more than 40 incidents.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said a black Jeep, which was stolen from Kalpowar on Sunday, was spotted by off-duty officers as well as members of the public on French St shortly before 1pm yesterday afternoon.

A police pursuit then took place, but was soon called off due to safety concerns.

But shortly afterwards, the Jeep turned down Glenlyon Rd, where officers had already set up tyre-deflation devices known as "stingers".

"The pursuit was called off one or two kilometres up that road, (the Jeep) just happened to go along that route where they were already in place," Sen-Sgt Lindsay said.

"The stingers were deployed and the car was no longer able to be driven... it ended up near the intersection of Dalrymple Drive and Glenlyon Rd, where the five occupants then took off on foot.

"The dog squad was close behind, and they located the five (people) who were then all arrested. A couple of them were located in bushland and a couple of them were located in housing yards."

 

The dark grey or black Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen from Kalpowar on Sunday morning.
Sen-Sgt Lindsay said police had a very strict pursuit policy, and it wasn't always an easy decision to make as to when a pursuit should be authorised.

"You've continually got to make assessments (when it comes to) public safety compared to the benefit to the public," he said.

"Police determine that based on traffic conditions, road conditions, whether it's night-time, the danger, are they known to police - there's a lot of factors that help us determine whether we pursue or not."

Five people have been charged with a string of offences related to the alleged crime spree.

They appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court today and were not granted bail.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay.
Gladstone Observer

