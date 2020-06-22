How Pink saved her marriage

Despite a few bumps along the way, singer Pink and husband Carey Hart are going strong after 14 years of marriage - thanks to couple's counselling.

The What About Us singer, 40, sat down with therapist Vanessa Inn during an Instagram Live session where she revealed that she and Hart would've likely split by now had it not been for Inn's expertise.

"I got a lot of sh*t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counselling with Vanessa (Inn)," the pop star explained. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I.

"It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak - I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing - that you just speak two different languages."

Carey Hart and Pink: She says they wouldn’t be together without couple’s counselling. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together," Pink continued. "We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don't know how to love each other, we don't know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate."

The songstress went on to reveal the moment she realised Hart wasn't the only one bringing issues to the table, as the idea of "intimacy" for the star doesn't come naturally.

"There's a difference between connection - I think - and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that's hard for me," she recalled to Inn.

"There was a moment in couples counselling with Carey, I'll never forget, in the office, I had been complaining about him for years about how he's just not present, he's not here, he doesn't get it, he's not hearing me emotionally, he's not even trying to understand my language."

Family portrait: Pink and fam before a Grammys night.

"And you were like, 'OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other's hearts and just look into each other's eyes.' And this man that I had been saying won't show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did?

"I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realised that I was a little bit full of sh*t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times."

The couple married in 2006 but separated in 2008 before getting back together two years later. They share daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3.

