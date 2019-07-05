How petition changed Bundy's GP system

A MEDICAL centre group will focus on recruiting general practitioners for its two Bundaberg practices, now that the area has been given Medicare priority.

Two years ago Family Practice Medical Centre director David McDougall led a petition in Bundaberg to save his struggling practices, which were struggling to fill permanent GP roles.

He was able to get 11,000 signatures within a week, and at the time said if change did not happen soon then either the Hinkler or Stockland practices would have to close.

Neither have closed but have operated at a loss, and used substitute doctors and a limited staff.

This will change with Bundaberg's inclusion in the newly created Distribution Priority Area, and the company's internal recruiters are focusing all their attention on employing more GPs as soon as possible.

Patients could notice the increased access to GPs within weeks, but possibly in months.

Dr McDougall's son, and company's business manager Josh McDougall, said the petition helped allowed Bundaberg to be prioritised, allowing more foreign trained doctors to work in the area and by gaining a Medicare provider number.

"It was a massive part of it,” Mr McDougall said.

"That's one in seven people and that's not taking into account children.

"I just didn't think the Federal Government could ignore that.

"It's not just for medical practices but it's great for the people of Bundaberg.

"It is a major city and they'll now have proper healthcare, they are no longer going to be thought of as a small rural town.”

The two centres used to be "powerhouses” for the company with each building bulk billing thousands of clients a week.

When laws changed with the intention of bringing Australian trained doctors to regional areas, a shortage happened and the existing roles could not be filled.

Australian trained doctors generally preferred to work in capital cities, and Hervey Bay was given priority in the former classification to incentivise doctors but Bundaberg was not despite its high rate of aged population.

A low-socio economic population also impacted demand for bulk billing practices.

Family Practice Medical Centres kept their practices by bringing in 'locum' doctors who worked short stints in different areas, which mean that a fast turnover of doctors.

"Everyone likes to know who their doctors are and they don't want to see someone different every time,” Mr McDougall said.

"That was our big driving force behind the petition when we did it.

"We just wanted to thank the people basically for sticking with us even though it might have been frustrating for them.

"We did everything we could to keep it open and now we can get those long term doctors in there and stay with us for years to come.”

Family Practice Medical Centres expanded along the east coast, but its originating practice was in Rockhampton.

It first expanded to Brisbane but shortly afterwards in Bundaberg, beginning at Stockland in 2001 and then at Hinkler Central in 2004.

At the time Dr McDougall invested in two practices because Bundaberg was considered rural, despite its size even then, and considered residents to be under-serviced.