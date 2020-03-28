How our mayoral choices are feeling on election day

Carly Chilly and Kim Shanks make sure they maintain personal space at the booth in Thabeban. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

BUNDABERG’S three mayoral candidates now wait to see what the voters decide.

Incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey said he had voted at 11am at Kepnock High School’s polling booth, and observed that everyone was keeping to the 1.5 metre distance as required.

He believed voters made up their minds early.

“They’re looking for continuity and stability,” Cr Dempsey said.

“I put forward a positive agenda during the campaign focused on the environment, jobs, infrastructure and leadership.”

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey attends the booth at Kepnock High School to vote. He said voters had decided on their choice early. Picture: Supplied.

“My opponents had a limited vision focused on road safety and kerbside collection of bulky goods, which would have cost ratepayers $2 million at a time we can least afford it.”

Cr Dempsey said he also had outlined relief from fees and charges in last Tuesday’s council meeting, which would help with the social and economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Mayoral candidate Cr Helen Blackburn was completing chores around the house while waiting for the polling booths to close, after waking at 4am to set up election posters.

“I’m quietly confident and I respect whatever decision the community makes,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I’ve been responding to a lot of messages of goodwill so lots of people are saying ‘good luck, and we hope you are successful’.

“There’s a sense of relief that we’ve reached the finish line.

“Of course I have moments of doubt but I believe in democracy, and I believe in having a go and I will be happy no matter what the outcome is.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said she has given the Bundaberg region a “very good alternative”.

“I believe I’ve given the community a very good alternative choice to the current Mayor and you know it’s up to the community to decide.”

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony said he had been preparing his congratulation speech to other candidates, which he would post on social media this evening.

He described the election campaign as a “long mission” and he was looking forward to seeing the results.

“I’m pretty strong about it, I think I’ve got the win and that in the box,” Mr Anthony said.

Mr Anthony said being a mayoral candidate was like “being a rock star”.

Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony said he had to keep people entertained so that they were interested in local politics. Picture: Chris Burns.

“You see all these people and you keep them entertained,” he said.

“You’ve just got to make sure the people are interested in the politics to make sure they know what’s going on.”