How One Nation 'blew it'

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks to the media as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim.
Geoff Egan
by

ONE Nation has wasted its chance to become a political force and is at risk of becoming irrelevant.

That's the view of Griffith University political expert Paul Williams, who believes One Nation is at risk of wasting the political capital it gained from the party's wins at last year's federal election.

Dr Williams said Katter's Australia Party had used anger against Labor and the LNP to win at least two seats, while the hyped One Nation would likely end up with just one seat.

"The Katters have done with no fanfare, what One Nation couldn't do with all that fanfare," he said.

Dr Williams said One Nation had been in campaign-mode since Pauline Hanson was elected to the Senate last year in anticipation of the Queensland poll.

"This was their big chance and they blew it," he said

"The KAP is carving out that niche. You look at the track record of the two parties. The Katters have shown what they can do. One Nation has not done anything. They could become irrelevant.

"The big risk for them is that Queenslanders see that and just think 'What a fizzer', and One Nation loses the support they had."

University of Queensland political expert Chris Salisbury said minor parties could learn from KAP's strategy.

"The Katters probably surprised," he said.

"They flew under the radar for most of the campaign and only ran candidates in a handful of electorates.

"Whereas One Nation, and most commentators, thought running more candidates in more seats would give them a better chance at winning seats.

"But I think you might see One Nation and even the Greens adopt the Katter strategy and target specific seats." - NewsRegional

News Corp Australia
