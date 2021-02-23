How Northern Districts’ tag and tackle comp is shaping up

This year's Northern Districts Rugby League competition will see men's league and women's league tag taking the field.

NDRL Robert Redfern said after the "COVID hibernation", he believed now was a good time to step forward and resume the game.

He said despite some apprehensions, "there does appear to be a clear enthusiasm in the NDRL".

This year's competition is looking relatively strong, with four senior men's teams: Avondale, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale and South Kolan.

Miriam Vales Benjamin Kneen tackles Dylan Wagner.

He said all have appointed coaching staff and most were recruiting well.

There are three WLT teams with Agnes Water, Avondale, Gin Gin giving the green light and hopes that of a fourth team on board before the competition kicks off.

"The BRL ladies RL competition is struggling and the possibility of more coming to play WLT could happen if it does not form," he said.

In terms of growing the competition, Redfern said they had not had any further news from Childers, but the door was still open.

Gin Gins Feaomoeata Songeoimol charges down the ground.

He said the focus was to create a fluid return to the competition this season.

The NDRL held a board meeting on Sunday with a presentation by Keith Kroger "No More" Domestic Violence Program.

Redfern said they then opened the meeting and welcomed on board Warren Bray as NDRL Secretary/Treasurer.

WELCOME ABOARD: Northern Districts Rugby League chairperson Robert Redfern welcomes Warren Bray as NDRL secretary/treasurer.

As noted at the meeting, Redfern said most clubs had been successfully pursuing grants with various upgrades to ground infrastructure planned.

A review of check in and game day processes to achieve uniformity across all grounds was also noted.

Redfern further acknowledged the new appointment of Kym McIntosh to the League & Club Coordinator QRL Central - Wide Bay.

"Although one of the smaller competitions in Queensland the NDRL has had several outstanding achievements working with the QRL," he said.

The NDRL is hoping to return to the Senior Men's Representative competition for the 2021 47th Battalion Carnival, competing for selections in the Wide Bay Trials for the Wide Bay Rangers Squad.

The 2021 NDRL season is set to kick off on April 11 at South Kolan.

MORE STORIES