How netball star balances motherhood, on-court domination

Logan netballer Hulita Veve has made the transition to QUT Netball for this year’s Sapphire Series. Picture: Richard Walker

Logan netballer Hulita Veve has made the transition to QUT Netball for this year’s Sapphire Series. Picture: Richard Walker

On the court, Netball Queensland 2020 Hart Sapphire Series MVP and 2016 Firebirds title-winning squad member Hulita Veve has it all: passion, speed, aggression and ability.

At home, this mum of two is also is also a champion.

CATCH THE LIVESTREAM AT 5PM

Logan prodigy Veve will bring more than a decade's-worth of experience to the court for debut outfit QUT Netball in the 2021 Hart Sapphire Series, all the while training with the Firebirds and raising two gorgeous boys.

Juggling commitments as one of the most talented defenders in the state and raising a family has become somewhat of an art form for the humble mother.

"I've got to schedule week to week," she said.

"It's definitely a challenge."

She is one of three mums in the QUT lineup, a club which Veve says welcomes family - including sons Jeramiah, 2, and Jakiah, 4, who make appearances at training from time to time.

Firebird training partners and QUT Netball players Hulita Veve and Reilley Batcheldor will take Sapphire Series Sunday. Picture: Supplied Netball Qld



"They've got lots of aunties... that's what's so good about our team."

The busy Marsden State High School graduate balances training sessions with both the Firebirds (as one of five Firebirds training partners) and QUT, as well as a game a week which could take her anywhere from Brisbane to Townsville.

Her secret weapon to stay on top? Down time.

"I need to have me time and I think that makes me play my best," Veve said.

Netball champ Hulita Veve (right) with her sons Jakiah, 4, and Jeramiah, 2, and husband Jerome Veve. Picture: Hulita Veve/Instagram

Veve is one of a host of prime talent recruited by QUT for the club's inaugural Sapphire season and will help carry the load as one of the sides most experienced names.

The former long-serving Wildcat is all too familiar with the pressures of the state's top league, making her a crucial point of guidance for her younger teammates.

"(My advice is) to enjoy it, I think that's when you play your best netball."

She said the transition to the new club wasn't an easy call.

"It was a big decision for me... starting at a new team," she said.

However she said since making the jump things had been "really easy" and the side was more than ready to make their debut.

Hulita Veve is a former Firebird and now a training partner. Picture: Josh Woning.

"We're so excited.

"I think we're ready - our culture is really good off the court which makes it easier on the court.

"It's good to be the new team and have a fresh start... no one knows how good we're going to be.

"I think we're the talk of the town."

News Corp will live stream Veve and the QUT Netball outfit as they take the court for the first time against 2020 premiers North Brisbane Cougars in the 2021 Netball Queensland Sapphire Series.

See all the action on Sunday from 5pm at couriermail.com.au

Originally published as How netball star balances motherhood on-court domination