How music saved the soul of Caloundra man

LIFE'S LOOKING UP: Danny Constable has reinvented himself as a guitarist after suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome for years.

LIFE'S LOOKING UP: Danny Constable has reinvented himself as a guitarist after suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome for years. John McCutcheon

STRUM by strum, one string tightened after another, Danny Constable slowly learned to play the guitar, saving his soul in the process.

Mr Constable was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome at 20. The life that he lived to the fullest, crashed down to earth.

He went from an active, popular teenager running at national level, to rarely leaving the bedroom, thoroughly depressed.

Mr Constable, now 44, still to this day doesn't know what brought on the illness that constantly saps his energy.

"No one really knows how I got it, they say a virus. But I hit the wall pretty bad, bed ridden for like two years," Mr Constable said.

"I stopped hanging out with friends, stopped running, stopped surfing."

He likened the illness to one's flame being extinguished.

"If I do something, the next few days feel like a hangover, really sore muscles. It is weird, like you haven't had much sleep, like something isn't quite right," he said.

"Coffee helps keep me alert but isn't really the answer."

Only the discovery of the guitar and making music snapped him out of his debilitating mindset.

Nirvana's Come As You Are challenged and invigorated him.

"I needed to not be a victim, and it was one of those things that I needed to take my mind off what was going on," he said.

"I took to the guitar well. Practised every day. An hour a day. I'd look forward to it.

"I had a reason to hang out with friends again. We would jam and I'd have something to achieve. It made me social again.

"Back then I just tried to learn grunge songs I liked. Nirvana, RHCP and Soundgarden."

Mr Constable "matured" to a wider range of genres, moulding a signature sound of pop, rock, blues, jazz.

He joined several bands on the Coast and Brisbane but since found a niche performing solo.

This weekend you can find him at the Naked Turtle at Kings Beach on Saturday and the Twin Waters Novotel Resort on Sunday.