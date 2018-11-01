How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

UBER-DRIVEN CONCERNS: Stephen Bennett says he will continue to support taxi drivers in the wake of the announcement that ride-sharing service Uber is coming to Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG'S unemployed locals looking to Uber for an income might not find themselves as cashed-up as they would hope, if they find work.

A report by The Australia Institute Centre for Future Jobs revealed UberX drivers in Brisbane earned an hourly income of $14.65, less than half the weighted average minimum award wage of $30 for casual drivers in the passenger transportation industry.

The income equates to UberX drivers being underpaid by more than $30,000 annually compared to drivers in a similar role.

From each trip's fare, fifty-five cents is removed as a booking fee and another 25 per cent is taken by Uber, leaving drivers with only 72.5 per cent of the original fare to spend on fuel, vehicle costs and government fees.

Late yesterday, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he did not support the arrival of Uber in the Bundaberg region.

"The introduction of Uber in regional centres is a huge cause for concern for many, as it's a foreign company, paying minimal wages,” Mr Bennett said.

"We have grave fears for small operators, those mums and dads who have invested in the (taxi) industry, who now have to suffer under legislation that Labor bungled.

"The legislation is poorly done and is not supportive of the taxi industry that has been loyal and consistent.”

He said the LNP would continue to push forward with plans to appoint an independent Personalised Transport Commissioner to ensure Queensland had a safe and fair taxi and ride-share industry.

"The commissioner will act as an ombudsman for the industry and a source of independent advice for the minister and will be responsible for recommending safety requirements including CTP insurance, safety cameras, vehicle identification, licensing and registration,” he said.

"I support people's right to choose, but I for one will continue to use taxi's around the region, knowing I'm supporting an industry that supports local business and has a high safety and business standard.”

Uber will hold a series of town hall meetings over the next month to sign up and process new drivers in the regional towns.

Uber was contacted for comment by the NewsMail.

