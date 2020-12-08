How much rain we got and what we can expect next

IT WAS a rainy night last night, the first in a long time. But what can we expect next?

Despite some heavy noise on roofs, spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region saw just 6.4mm of rain overnight.

It was areas such as Gympie, Double Island Point and Maryborough who had falls of more than 20mm.

But the good news is there could be more rain on the way today, despite Bundaberg being "right on the edge of the most significant activity".

Showers and storms are a definite possibility this afternoon as wet conditions intensify.

Locals in different parts of the region said they saw more than the amount recorded by Bundaberg in their rain gauges.

Justin Rae said there was 14mm at Welcome Creek and Renate Katt said there had been 31mm recorded at South Isis.

Outlook for the week (UV is set to be 12 for the week which is considered extreme):

Today

Chance of rain - 60 per cent. Partly cloudy. Max 34

Tomorrow

Chance of rain - 20 per cent. Partly cloudy.

Min 22 Max 30

Thursday

Mostly sunny with no chance of rain.

Min 19 Max 30

Friday

Chance of rain - 10 per cent. Partly cloudy.

Min 19 Max 30

Saturday

Chance of rain - 40 per cent. Partly cloudy.

Min 20 Max 30

Sunday

Chance of rain - 50 per cent. Partly cloudy.

Min 20 Max 29

Monday

Chance of rain - 40 per cent. Cloudy.

Min 21 Max 29