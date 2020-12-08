Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Budy had some much-needed rain overnight.
Budy had some much-needed rain overnight. brian cassidy
News

How much rain we got and what we can expect next

Crystal Jones
by
8th Dec 2020 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT WAS a rainy night last night, the first in a long time. But what can we expect next?

Despite some heavy noise on roofs, spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region saw just 6.4mm of rain overnight. 

It was areas such as Gympie, Double Island Point and Maryborough who had falls of more than 20mm. 

But the good news is there could be more rain on the way today, despite Bundaberg being "right on the edge of the most significant activity".

Showers and storms are a definite possibility this afternoon as wet conditions intensify. 

Locals in different parts of the region said they saw more than the amount recorded by Bundaberg in their rain gauges.

Justin Rae said there was 14mm at Welcome Creek and Renate Katt said there had been 31mm recorded at South Isis.

Outlook for the week (UV is set to be 12 for the week which is considered extreme):

Today
Chance of rain - 60 per cent. Partly cloudy. Max 34

Tomorrow
Chance of rain - 20 per cent. Partly cloudy.
Min 22 Max 30

Thursday
Mostly sunny with no chance of rain.
Min 19 Max 30

Friday
Chance of rain - 10 per cent. Partly cloudy.
Min 19 Max 30

Saturday
Chance of rain - 40 per cent. Partly cloudy.
Min 20 Max 30

Sunday
Chance of rain - 50 per cent. Partly cloudy.
Min 20 Max 29

Monday
Chance of rain - 40 per cent. Cloudy.
Min 21 Max 29

More Stories

bureau of meteorology rain weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAD DEAL: Man who complained of dodgy meth faces court again

        Premium Content BAD DEAL: Man who complained of dodgy meth faces court again

        News Just three weeks after appearing in the Bundaberg courthouse on a series of drug charges, a man has received another fine

        DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        Premium Content DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        News BRC staff are talking to builders at Bargara housing developments about dust...

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Bundaberg

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Bundaberg

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Bundaberg

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        • 8th Dec 2020 7:00 AM