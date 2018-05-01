How much Pitt claimed on election communications

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt's spend on printing and communications during the 2016 Federal Election was among the lowest in Queensland.

During the six-week campaign, Mr Pitt spent $8914.77, about 19 per cent of his total use of the entitlement during 2016. He spent $36,390.54 communicating with constituents throughout the rest of the year.

That spend was one of the lowest of Queensland's sitting MPs.

In comparison, Kennedy MP Bob Katter spent $98,085 during the election campaign and former senator Glenn Lazarus claimed $97,113 during the campaign.

Mr Lazarus did not spend any money on communications during the rest of 2016.

Mr Pitt, whose electorate covers Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, defended his use of the entitlement.

"My office expenditure is within the guidelines and is publicly available online," he said.

There was significant turnover among regional Queensland parliamentarians. Long-serving Nationals MPs Bruce Scott (Maranoa) and Warren Truss (Wide Bay) resigned their seats and did not use the entitlement during the campaign.

Mr Lazarus and former Sunshine Coast MP Wyatt Roy only used the allowance during the six-week campaign period, with Mr Lazarus claiming almost $100,000 in that period.

Mr Roy, from the LNP, spent about $23,000 during the campaign and none before the election was called. - NewsRegional