LNP member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Politics

How much O'Dowd spent on election communications

Geoff Egan
by
1st May 2018 5:00 AM
FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd claimed 40 per cent of his 2016 communications entitlement during the 2016 Federal Election campaign.

Mr O'Dowd claimed $38,000 on communications during the six-week campaign, a figure significantly below what was charged to the taxpayer at the 2013 election, when he claimed $112,235.

There is no suggestion the claims are outside the entitlement rules. There are no rules against parliamentarians using the printing and communications entitlement during election campaigns.

Mr O'Dowd did not respond to questions on his use of the entitlement.

But experts have called for restrictions to be placed to stop politicians using taxpayer money to advertise themselves to voters, an advantage challengers do not have.

Two Queensland parliamentarians who lost their seats did not spend a cent on printing or communications outside the election campaign.

Former senator Glenn Lazarus and former LNP MP Wyatt Roy only used the allowance during the six-week campaign period, with Mr Lazarus claiming almost $100,000 in that period.

Mr Roy spent about $23,000 during the campaign and none before the election was called. -NewsRegional

