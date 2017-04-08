How much can change in a week

FULL: Susanne Capewell's dam is now at capacity after this years rainfall.

FROM raging torrent to serene site, Susanne Capewell's Gayndah property has had an up and down week after taking a hit from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Mrs Capewell and her husband have been on the property since before the 2013 floods and this was the biggest volume of water they had experienced.

"The rain wasn't as heavy but the power of the water this time was more than we have ever seen here," Mrs Capewell said.

"When we went down to our second waterfall on the property, the water was that forceful that we could hear boulders getting knocked around down the hill.

"If you could have heard the sound of that water, it was incredible."

The recent rain on top of earlier falls combined to fill Mrs Capewell's dam.

"After we had that 75mm of rain earlier in the month the dam still wasn't full," Mrs Capewell said.

"But now a few weeks later she is."

Just days after Mrs Capewell had raging water on her property, smashing boulders and a dam nearing overflow, the same scene is now serene and calm, with the inundation a welcome one.

Mrs Capewell said it showed how quickly things could turn around, for better or worse.