How millionaire surfer rode wave of success

Wade James said he loves living in the Noosa hinterland, but can't stay away from the beach.

Wade James said he loves living in the Noosa hinterland, but can't stay away from the beach. John McCutcheon

A COAST millionaire surfer has offered his word of advice for anyone wanting success while making a difference.

Wade James grew up in Bundaberg, and after holidaying on the Sunshine Coast for years, bought his dream home in the Noosa hinterland.

"If you had a choice of somewhere to live, this is probably it," he said.

Mr James, the founder of Rush Surf, made his millions selling his chain of surfwear stores.

Originally belonging to his parents, Mr James started working at the clothing store when he was 18.

"I bought 10 per cent when I was 20, I bought half of it when I was 26 and I bought them out when I was 30," he said.

"I had four shops when I was 30 and 40 shops when I was 40.

"It was a lot of hard work, but I did love the industry ... we've always been in the water and always lived at the beach so it's a pretty awesome industry to be involved in."

Eight years ago Mr James sold 38 stores to Billabong and two stores to Rip Curl.

He bought the almost 9000sqm property in Doonan for $1.6 million, which he developed into an eco-friendly luxury home worth more than $3.45 million.

Since then he's spent time raising money for charity and working closely with Forget Me Not, an organisation working to protect children from exploitative orphanages in Nepal.

He's paddled more than 500km and raised $310,000 for Parkinsons Australia, a cause close to his heart as his father suffers from the disease.

He has also re-built some of his business - he owns all the Rip Curl stores from the Sunshine Coast to Port Douglas, apart from the Sunshine Plaza store.

Mr James and his partner Minna have grown their family since moving to the Coast, welcoming twin three-year-old daughters and an 18-month-old son.

They're now selling their dream home, but they aren't moving far away.

The family-of-five are packing up and moving next door.

"The block of land came up and we really love the area," he said.

"I've never built a house from scratch and I'd like to do it.

"While the kids are young I wouldn't mind building a place from scratch that's for our family."

Mr James said he was often asked how he got to where he was today.

"Success does not happen overnight, and you have to work hard.

"My life's pretty good now, but there were 15 years where I worked and worked and worked.

"I'm pretty lucky that I worked harder when I was younger so I've got more time now."

Wade James' tips for success