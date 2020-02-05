How milk was a piping hot issue in 1950s Bundaberg

CHAMPION COW: RR Radel and Sons of Coalstoun Lakes competed at many country show and Brisbane Exhibition with the Happy Valley Stud. Rob Radel with Happy Valley Rene was named champion cows at the 1958, 1959, 1961 and 1962 show as well as taking out many butterfat and milk championships at Gaympie, Bundaberg and Maryborough Show.

CHAMPION COW: RR Radel and Sons of Coalstoun Lakes competed at many country show and Brisbane Exhibition with the Happy Valley Stud. Rob Radel with Happy Valley Rene was named champion cows at the 1958, 1959, 1961 and 1962 show as well as taking out many butterfat and milk championships at Gaympie, Bundaberg and Maryborough Show. Contributed.

A LETTER to the editor published in the NewsMail on September 11, 1952, extols the success of the region's milk vendors while cautioning the lack of support for farmers.

FG Martens wrote in to the paper about the "fine success" a Mr HR Bauer had achieved for the region's milk vendors.

"I doubt if there is any other business in Australia today that is capable of returning 40 per cent interest on capital invested as is being done by milk zones in Bundaberg," he wrote.

"When this is computed on a capital value of from 20 pounds to 30 pounds per gallon - the price at which milk zones are changing hands in Bundaberg - the figure is almost unbelievable."

Mr Martens said population growth was also adding to the boom, with each additional household adding to the capital value of the milk zones.

The era was not without drought, though.

"Last year, at the height of the drought, when Bundaberg, like other cities, appeared to be doomed to milkless days, Mr Bauer and Mr Parsloe were able to obtain milk from Goomeri and when producers at Baffle Creek objected to the terrific costs entailed in purchasing this milk and delivering it to the Bundaberg factory, Mr Bauer, as a director, travelled to Baffle Creek and explained to dairy farmers and it was only costing two pounds for wages and four pounds for petrol each trip and as this worked out at under six shillings per mile, they were able to show a good profit on the trip and to keep up the supply of milk to the consumers," Mr Martens went on to write.

But Mr Martens went on to talk about how he had sought a quote for a transport price of three shillings and sixpence per mile.

It was a figure he highlighted at a meeting of milk vendors and producers.

"Mr Parsloe was adamant that he could prove that a main roads truck could be hired for 16/6 per hour and at eight hours for the trip it would work out at the cost they claimed, about six shillings per mile."

Mr Martens added the figure of a trip carrying three large cans of milk on the back of a ute, from the vendor depot to the hospital and back - a trip of a mile and a half where the hospital was charged 15/- pr 10/- per mile.

Mr Bauer worried the vendors were faring somewhat better than the farmers.

He said Mr Bauer and Mr Parsloe were adamant in defence of their claim it was possible to run a truck with three tonnes of milk for six shillings a mile while receiving 10/- per mile.

Mr Martens said he "dips me lid" at the figures, but said no hero was ever made without a tragedy, and he lamented dairy farmers who had not fared well.