Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This might be how we expect marshmallow toasting to go. However, for one child the ideal was used to mask a different event. A central Queensland man preyed on a young girl by using bonfires, fishing and shooting as covers for abuse.
This might be how we expect marshmallow toasting to go. However, for one child the ideal was used to mask a different event. A central Queensland man preyed on a young girl by using bonfires, fishing and shooting as covers for abuse. andresr
Crime

How marshmallows, fishing hid man's child sex abuse attacks

Sherele Moody
by
7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM toasting marshmallows to teaching her how to fish, a sex offender used an array of kindly gestures to abuse a young female victim.

Gregory Henry Thomas assaulted the child five times over two years, court documents show.

The central Queensland resident touched the girl inappropriately while they were sitting next to each other on a couch at the girl's home.

The family was nearby during the assault but did not know it was happening.

He assaulted her while he was out shooting with the girl's family and another two assaults took place while he was taking her to toast marshmallows over a bonfire.

The final act happened while he was teaching her to fish in a local creek.

The offending occurred in different areas of central Queensland over two years from 2015-2017.

Thomas was convicted last May of five counts of indecent treatment of a child.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was due for parole on February 27, 2019.

Thomas appealed the convictions, claiming he suffered a miscarriage of justice.

He said his defence solicitor mis-handled the case and that this resulted in jury coming to the wrong verdict.

The appeal was rejected this week by three Brisbane Supreme Court justices who said there was no basis for Thomas's claims. - NewsRegional

More Stories

Show More
central queensland child sex abuse court crime gregory henry thomas sex offender
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ticket scalper targets Moncrieff show

    Ticket scalper targets Moncrieff show

    Offbeat BUNDABERG theatre-goers are being warned not to get "ripped off” when buying tickets after a third party reseller targeted the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    150 Bundy jobs: Next stop, safer crossings

    premium_icon 150 Bundy jobs: Next stop, safer crossings

    Business IT'S full steam ahead for 150 Bundaberg jobs.

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News It could take 7 years for the reef ecosystem to recover

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM