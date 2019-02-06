How many lives will Moore Park Road claim before it's fixed?

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded.

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WHAT is it going to take to upgrade Moore Park Rd - another tragedy?

That is the question Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels is asking.

"Enough is enough," Cr Bartels said.

He said the road was often shut due to flooding or serious crashes.

His comments come after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured when was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after his car left the road and smashed into a power pole last night.

In November, Moore Park Beach father Jamie Godfrey lost his life when his car collided with a tree in the notorious S-bend section.

Cr Bartles said road has been ignored for too long and the State Government needed to act now before another life was lost.

"It's not good enough," Cr Bartels said.

"It is frustrating as a local government councillor when state issues are affecting the area and the region and all that you can do is hope that state will fix the issue.

"And if you do speak out and make some noise you get accused of over stepping your mark and interfering with what is a state issue."

Cr Bartels said he wouldn't be silenced any more.

"Well I have gone down the correct path for three years now and made requests through all the proper channels for something to be done to fix Moore Park Rd and nothing has occurred or even been planned," he said.

He said the section of road known as the "S bends" needed immediate action.

"There has been four serious accidents in the last three years that I know of and two of which have had fatalities and still nothing has been done to rectify the problems with the road," Cr Bartels said.

"It's seems that the road is constantly shut due to either flooding or a fatality - it's just not good enough.

"There is a major problem with this section of State controlled road and it needs to be fixed now.

"The people of Moore Park deserve a safe road for their families to travel on to work and school."

In July, the road was ranked the 13th worst road in the state by RACQ.

It was noted as being flood prone, and for having poor shoulder and rough surfaces.

At the time Moore Park Beach resident Grant Errington said the ranking came as no surprise and he hoped the survey would be a "wake-up call" for the state.

"Moore Park Rd is a shocker," he said.

"It's dangerous."

Cr Bartels raised the flooding issues with the road in July, when residents complained it was also dangerous.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Cr Bartels needed to check with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey before making accusations.

"Before Cr Bartels starts throwing loose accusations around, I encourage him to talk to his mayor regarding this issue," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the department would start planning work to identify flood-prone sections of road across Wide Bay Burnett.

"This will allow us to prioritise future upgrades," Mr Bailey said.

The NewsMail has today contacted Mr Bailey for comment.