How long new system will take to address GP shortage

Dr Preshy Varghese from Grace Skin and Vein Centre said the Distribution Priority Areas classification for Bundaberg will attract more local GPs and bolster practices. PAUL BEUTEL

THE leading doctor of a local medical practice said it should be much easier to see a GP in Bundaberg in eight months.

Grace Skin & Vein Centre principal, Preshy Varghese, praised the Federal Government's decision to prioritise Bundaberg under a new classification this week, which will motivate internationally trained doctors to move to Bundaberg.

Dr Varghese said Bundaberg's priority ranking in the Distribution Priority Area, which came into effect this week, increased the availability of Medicare provider numbers given to GPs.

Under the former system Bundaberg was not considered to have a shortage of GPs because of the ratio to population, but this system considered demographics such as gender, and age, and the amount of patients suffering from chronic diseases.

"In six to eight months we could see a bit of a difference, because it takes a bit of time for the practices to appoint GPs,” Dr Varghese said.

"They need to advertise, they need to go through the whole process of priming Medicare screenings, and all of those things.

"We as a practice have been trying to get GPs in our practice for a long time but because it was not an area of need for a long time, we couldn't get any GPs to appoint in our practice.

"It has been hard for us, but now it's great news. We can get GPs here.”

State MP for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, said local health accessibility was in "crisis” but that the priority ranking between Bundaberg and Seventeen Seventy would improve the situation.

"This is a huge achievement that I think has been completely undersold, as to how significant this really is,” Mr Bennett said.

"The other thing we found of course is we have a number of retired doctors in the area with provider numbers that might only be working one or two days a week, and that certainly wasn't allowing us to reach our full potential for access as well.”

He credited Hinkler's Federal MP Keith Pitt for years of lobbying to improve services.

Mr Pitt said he had many constituents who were frustrated with the difficulty in finding a new GP or accessing their current one.

"This change will allow some practices in Bundaberg to recruit restricted doctors such as overseas trained and Australian bonded doctors, providing a greater pool of doctors to draw from to increase access to GP services.

"This will ensure that restricted GPs are better distributed, and communities with the greatest need will be recognised as a priority.”