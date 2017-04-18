How long lotto winner has to claim million dollars

WOULDNT IT BE NICE: North Bundy News owner Donna Fuernsinn and staff member Jacqui ODonnell celebrate selling a Division 1-winning lotto ticket.

THE search continues for Bundy's mystery millionaire with last week's million-dollar jackpot yet be claimed.

Each week it remains unclaimed chips away at the time the winner, who bought the lucky ticket at North Bundy News, has to claim the prize.

Lotto winners have seven years from the date of the draw to claim their winnings.

Golden Casket spokesman Matthew Hart said large lotto prizes were generally claimed with a week or two of the draw.

But, he said, the winner may have been on holidays during the Easter break and only returned home this week.

There could be other reasons the prize remains unclaimed.

In 2013, a Bundaberg man in his 60s retrieved a Saturday Gold Lotto entry from the rubbish bin after he discovered he'd won a share in division one worth more than $470,000.

Of course, the winner could also be well aware of their good fortune but has decided to wait to claim their loot.

In February, a Newcastle man claimed a $1 million lottery win from more than a year earlier after finding an unregistered ticket while cleaning his car.

According to a 2015, more than $14 million in prize money was waiting to be claimed by lotto winners.

Seven of the unclaimed prizes were more than $1 million, three of which were worth more than $2 million.

Lotto wins that go unclaimed for seven years either go to the Queensland Government or are used for lotto marketing purposes.

Players can reduce the risk of missing out on prizes by using a Winners Circle card to register their name with tickets, or by buying tickets online.

North Bundy News and McCrackens Newsagency, now called Winners Nest, have sold two division one winning entries during the last decade.

If you haven't already, check your tickets - you could be a $1 million richer.

The largest division one lotto win in Bundaberg was in 2015, when a $1,388,141.84 prize was won with a ticket sold at East Bundy News.