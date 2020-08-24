How to locate obituaries on the NewsMail website

Death and funeral notices help the community stay in touch.

Death and funeral notices help the community stay in touch. Bev Lacey

OBITUARIES are important in our community.

We've been fielding a number of queries from readers about where to access these and are here to help.

To browse death and funeral notices, simply scroll to the bottom of our website, then find the classifieds section and click on "obituaries in Bundaberg".

You can also follow this link.

Where to find obituaries on our website.

Have you had a loved one pass, and would like to see a tribute story written about them?

Email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au.