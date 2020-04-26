Menu
LEST WE FORGET: Phyllis Wagner honouring Anzac heroes and paying tribute to the four police officers who lost their life.
How locals honoured Anzac heroes from home

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
26th Apr 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
NOT even a global pandemic can weaken the Anzac spirit.

It may not have been a conventional dawn service, but it just as moving when residents across the Bundaberg region stood in their driveways to pay tribute to the Anzacs on Saturday.

Branyan resident Phyllis Wagner was one such resident.

Ms Wagner said as she stood with a candle this morning beside her mailbox donned with a sign that read 'Lest We Forget', she could hear The Last Post being played by a nearby neighbour.

She said was determined to pay her respects and her heart went out to all those who serve their country.

During the dawn tribute, Ms Wagner also placed a blue ribbon on her mailbox in honour of the four police officers who tragically lost their lives in a crash in Victoria on Wednesday.

