ST LUKE'S: Artist impression of the Mezger St entry.
How local school is preparing for new arts, sports centre

Mikayla Haupt
10th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
St Luke's Anglican School is preparing for the construction of the new Performing Arts and Sports Centre with the relocation of the school's Chapel next month.

In the artist impression the St Luke's Chapel, pictured to the left is relocated at the front of the school, while the new Performing Arts and Sports Centre is pictured on the far right.

The school's business manager David Reed said, the 'Our Future: Masterplan' had envisioned a new entrance to the school which upholds the schools values of faith, performance and honour.

"The relocation of the Chapel will be a significant milestone in the history of St Luke's Anglican School," he said.

"Surrounded by landscaped gardens, the Chapel will be an engaging area for students to gather and will continue to host weekend services and weddings into the future."

While the new Performing Arts and Sports Centre will incorporate a new, enclosed purpose-built centre for performances, sports, marquee events and assemblies, the relocation of the Chapel to the front of the school recognises and celebrates the role of faith within their community.

Performing Arts Centre, Director of Co-curricular Activities (Cultural), Sarah Ferguson said the centre would the Arts Department with a facility to deliver authentic contemporary theatre and music experiences.

"We are extremely excited to have an onsite building that will facilitate full-scale productions, concerts, and the capability of delivering modern theatre performances," she said.

"Our students will get to experience professional standard lighting, theatre, and sound practices and explore a plethora of leading-edge performing art experiences."

The 'Our Future: Masterplan' is the result of extensive deliberations and ongoing consultations across the community and scaffolds the School's Strategic Priorities: 2019-2022.

 

The School initially delayed development plans for the Performing Arts and Sports Centre during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, developed design is now progressing for construction to commence later this year.

