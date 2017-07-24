How Kendalls Rd got its name

This is an excerpt from the Bundaberg Regional Libraries Local History Feature by Sue Gammon

This is the story of Kendall Street, Bundaberg East and Kendalls Road, Avoca.

On October 8, 1862, the Black Ball Line ship Ariadne arrived in Maryborough with 259 immigrants - the first group to arrive directly in Maryborough from Great Britain.

On board the Ariadne was 28-year-old Richard Kendall and his 24-year-old wife Salome (nee Coney), from Lincolnshire.

The couple had two children with them, George, 3, and Sarah (Sadie), 2.

Kendall family home Eden circa 1878. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg Photo Contributed Picture Bundaberg

After disembarking in Maryborough, the family spent some time in the district before travelling to Bundaberg in 1870 where Richard and Salome each selected 260ha (640 acres) in the area known as Spain's Pocket (now East Bundaberg).

His selection covered land now occupied by the Gasworks, Kendall's Flat sportsground and the Burnett Sawmill. It covered the areas from the east bank of Saltwater Creek, along the Burnett River and down toward the Millaquin Refinery.

It became locally known as Kendall's Hill and Kendall's Flat.

Additional land was also selected at Rubyanna for sugar cane cultivation.

Richard had been involved in agriculture in his home country, and lost no time cutting slabs and splitting shingles to erect a home.

Although originally working as a farmer and dairyman on the scrub land immediately adjacent to Kennedy Bridge, Richard sold that business, and after the flood of 1875, he opened a store on Kendall's Hill and in 1884 built a church, called Ebenezer's Free Church, adjoining the store.

The Kendall family outside Eden circa 1898. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg Photo Contributed Picture Bundaberg

When droughts or bad weather caused settlers to fall on hard times, Richard allowed those who were homeless to put up tents on his property free of charge, and he also made sure no one went hungry or in need of care.

Richard and Salome had a further five children: Alice, Elizabeth (Lizzie), Burnett, Charles (Charlie), and Jack (John). Burnett was believed to have been the first white male child born in Bundaberg.

Richard farmed produce along with establishing orchards and gardens on Kendall's Flat. Much of the harvest was sold at the store, along with grocery, hardware, crockery, boots and shoes and drapery.

In later years the General Store was passed on to eldest son George and his brother John, and renamed Kendall Brothers, and a new premises was built in Bourbong Street near Kennedy Bridge.

The family are generally acknowledged as the pioneering family in a large area of land in the Branyan District, where they began a fruit and vegetable industry, on a property named Eden.

Richard was known as a public-minded gentleman and citizen and was elected as the first Chairman of the Woongarra Divisional Board and served for several years in that capacity, and was an untiring supporter of the local Bundaberg Hospital.

He died on June 8, 1893 and he and Salome are buried together in the family plot at the Bundaberg Cemetery.