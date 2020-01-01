How irukandji jellyfish could be a risk for Bundaberg swimmers

Associate Professor Jamie Seymour said he has warned of increased threats of irukandji jellyfish near Fraser Island for years. Picture: Eugene Hyland

A MARINE venom expert warns of potential risk of deadly irukandji jellyfish on Bundaberg beaches, by saying there is absolutely no data to disprove it.

James Cook University associate professor Jamie Seymour said he has warned of irikandji jellyfish near Fraser Island for more than 12 years, but that governments have shown no interest in funding further research.

He said lack of public awareness in the Bundaberg area and potential lack of medicinal knowledge could lead to an increased risk of deaths from irukandji.

“We’ve been pushing that we need to do the research now so that when it happens you have a solution,” he said.

“At the moment you don’t have a solution other than to shut the beach and that isn’t going to work.”

Earlier this week Surf Life Saving Queensland issued a warning to Fraser Island swimmers after finding the dangerous jellyfish.

The caught jellyfish had been sent to Cairns for Professor Seymour to study.

He said there was no reason to doubt there were more irikandji in the area, including in Burnett Heads and Bargara waters, although he denounced “sensational” media reports that said there were “swarms” at Hervey Bay.

“The issue with irikandji is down there (in Wide Bay) we know virtually nothing about those animals,” Professor Seymour said.

“Where do they come from? Are they local, are they breeding on the western side of Fraser Island? We don’t know.”

Professor Seymour said he guessed there might be a general southern movement of irikandji, and that in 50 years there had been an increased number of stings further south, and he said the data matched with warmer water temperatures.

“The problem is getting worse so if we keep sticking our heads in the sand it’s eventually going to get so bad we’re going to have to do something about it,” he said.

“God forbid it’s the last thing I want to see happen, but what if someone gets stung and dies? Then we’re in trouble.”

Professor Seymour said there had been many near-deaths further north, but that first responders’ knowledge stopped them from being fatalities.

“These are people that see 30-40-50 of these things in the hospital.

“If we end up with half a dozen people getting medivacced off Fraser Island and end up down at the Sunny Coast hospital, for example, irukandji symptoms are not something physicians see on a regular basis, so the chances then increase that there could be complications.”