How indigenous group plans to make Bundy a cultural hotspot

QUEENSLAND’S chief entrepreneur Leanne Kemp has met with local indigenous tourism operators to talk about relaunching out of covid lockdown and pursuing the development of a

cultural landmark.

Ms Kemp met with Nikki Tiger and Byron Broome who run cultural tours in Bundaberg with their business, Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation, in collaboration with local elders. The tours bring cultural awareness to the region and enhance the presence of indigenous

tourism.

Nikki and Byron believe the increased demand for domestic tourism gives their business the opportunity to establish Bundaberg as a cultural tourism hotspot.

Nikki said they were planning to develop a yarning circle in Bundaberg.

Yarning Circles are Aboriginal cultural spaces that have been used for thousands of years and are a place to learn, build respectful relationships and to preserve and pass on cultural knowledge.

They are also meeting places for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities to come together and have a good yarn.

“It’s time now to share (with) our community our true identity culture here and it’s for our next generation,” Nikki said.

“We’ve only been operating this for the last two weeks and the support has been great.

“Now is the opportunity because it’s 2020, Bundaberg needs to change, we need culture in our community for the next generation.

“Our yarning circle is going to be created by the community alongside our traditional owners, so while they’re creating with us they’re going to be learning about different cultures, arts and symbols about what the meaning is.”

Ms Kemp stopped in Bundaberg on her 14 towns in 14 days road trip.

“The opportunity for Queensland is to embrace the alignment of value and values to be able to leap forward in this new decade and this new dimension of change,” she said.

“Leading out by [asking] what does it mean to be Queensland? what does it mean to be here and the connectedness to our community?

“First nations are of course critical in eco tourism and how we bring that message forward, not only from the last number of generation but to also inform and continuously connect to our generations to come.”