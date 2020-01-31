How India shaped Michael Kasprowicz during his test career

CRICKET: Former test great Michael Kasprowicz says he had many highlights during his state and test career.

But the two that spring to mind come in India in the 90s and early 2000s.

Kasprowicz will be a special guest at the Aussie Bundy Big Bash tonight at Salter Oval, running a free clinic for children from 4.45pm to 6.30pm before the Takalvans Taipans and Parklands Pies do battle in the final.

He will then watch the final with other Aussie greats including Jeff Thompson and Doug Walters attending as well.

Kasprowicz played 38 test matches during his career with two the standout.

The first was in 1998 when he helped Australia beat India in Bengaluru by taking six wickets and being named as man of the match.

“I successfully lost nine kilos in three weeks, it was so hot and humid in those conditions,” he said.

“The last test, I helped us win the game, it was the best individual performance for me.”

From a team point of view, the series in the same country six years later when Australia won for the first time in India in more than 40 years is very fond in Kasprowicz’s memory.

He was part of that team.

“We were one of the first to do it in years,” he said.

“That was a special feeling.”

Kasprowicz said the other memory he has of his playing career was just being in a winning dressing room, for both Queensland and Australia, and soaking up the moment.

He added having plenty of fun with the game along the way was the focus as well.

The clinic to be held today is free of charge for all children.

Kasprowicz will also be back in the region next month to play in the Bulls Masters against Bundy.