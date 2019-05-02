How Hinkler will benefit the least from federal tax breaks

CITY slickers from the Sydney electorate will get three times more of a tax break on average compared to the residents of Hinkler.

In fact, Hinkler is the electorate to least benefit from the Federal Government's tax break benefits outside of Tasmania, according to a new report.

Federal Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, considered the tax break as a "relief” for his constituents of Hinkler, especially for families.

"For a single income family, this means up to $1080 back in their pocket, and for families on a dual income, up to $2190,” Mr Pitt said.

Canberra based research group The Australia Institute listed Hinkler as fifth on its list of the 10 federal electorates to benefit the least from the tax break, while the three electorates to benefit the most from the tax breaks were Sydney, North Sydney, and Wentworth.

On average each person in Hinkler would receive $294, according to the research group.

The tax cut would be worth $49.6 million across the electorate.

It is a fifth of the value of the Sydney electorate's tax cuts which amounted to $259.4 million, although when considering the population the average amount a person was $1007.

That's three times greater than what Bundaberg people will get, further widening the gap between the region and big city residents.

Wide Bay was another Queensland electorate to benefit far less than key Sydney and Melbourne electorates, and was seventh on the list to benefit the least.

The institute's senior economist, Matt Grudnoff, said some electorates in Sydney and Melbourne would benefit the most from the tax cuts that would come into effect from 2024.

"The government's tax plan will mainly benefit high income earners, with 54 per cent of the tax cut going to the top 20 per cent of taxpayers,” Mr Grudnoff said.

"It makes sense that more affluent electorates in inner Sydney and Melbourne as well as Sydney's north shore and Melbourne's eastern suburbs would get a significant and disproportionate share of the tax cut.”

He said that electorates such as Hinkler received less money from the tax cuts because their residents earned far less money.

Tax breaks by electorate

Hinkler $49.6m