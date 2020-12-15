HOW HIGH? Conditions raised for proposed 10-storey resort

The future of the Burnett Heads Gateway Marina was back on the agenda at today’s Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting; only this time it wasn’t smooth sailing.

While the motion for approval of a preliminary approval application for Stage 2 with conditions was eventually reached, it wasn’t without discussion.

Cr Greg Barnes put forward a proposed amendment which was deemed “out of order” by Mayor Jack Dempsey and failed as well as a motion of dissent which was also voted down.

With regards to the original motion, councillors Wayne Honor, Greg Barnes and May Mitchell voted against the approval motion; however it went through a majority in favour.

So what’s in proposal for Stage 2?

Application seeking a Preliminary Approval for Material Change of Use for stage 2 of the Burnett Heads marina development was voted on at the Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting today. Source: BRC ordinary meeting agenda.

The applicant BH Developments submitted an application seeking a Preliminary Approval for Material Change of Use for a Resort Complex (including ancillary shop, restaurant, bar, recreation and conference facilities), Short Term Accommodation and Multiple Dwellings as well as a Variation Request to vary the effect of the Planning scheme for development under

the Preliminary approval.

As stated in the council agenda, the application included a variation request to vary the effect of the planning scheme to secure approval for the overall development concept for Stage 2 and guide the assessment and level of assessment of subsequent applications for development permits lodged over the site.

The preliminary approval includes a series of residential buildings along the waterfront to the east of the village centre.

These comprise a mix of product types, including:

Eight (8) x two (2) level eco-villas situated about the foreshore and man-made lagoon,

Eight (8) x three (3) level waterfront villas,

Two (2) x six (6) level apartment buildings each comprised of seventy (70) units for use as either multiple units or short-term accommodation,

Two (2) x six (6) level apartment buildings each comprised of eighty five (85) units for use as either multiple units or short-term accommodation,

A ten (level) 10 resort complex with associated 2,205 m2 three level conference facility, recreation, restaurant and retail facilities.

Stage 1 of the Burnett Heads Marina Village was approved on November 24, with work expected to being in the new year.

Bundaberg Regional Council development group manager Michael Ellery said the preliminary approval gave an initial indication that the proposal was generally acceptable at a high level.

But further approvals will still be needed before the development can proceed.

Group Manager Development Michael Ellery.

“Assuming the developer doesn’t appeal council’s decision, as they applied for 10 storeys, but moving forward if that approval takes affect as it was passed today, when the developer comes back to make their application for the development permit that would allow the use to occur they would need to comply with the conditions of that preliminary approval,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean they still can’t apply for something in excess of 6 storeys, that would just mean they’re in conflict with that earlier approval and that would make it more difficult for them to obtain an approval for anything greater than 6 storeys.”

Mr Ellery said the recommendation and the decision to cap the development at 6 storeys was informed by the region’s planning history.

He said in 2017 the council adopted a local area plan for the Burnett Heads town centre and marina area which entailed “extensive community consultation”.

The feedback indicated the community would “potential support up to 9 storeys on that site”.

“But since then there was a development application for the Bargara Jewel at Bargara and the planning Minister at that time sent a clear message that the acceptable height limit was 6 storeys for that coastal development,” he said.

“I think that’s been made reasonably clear to council by the planning Minister and by the state department responsible for planning; and ahead of doing any planning work that might revisit this building heights issue and what the council’s preferred policy position might be, it’s accepted for the time being 6 storeys is an appropriate height limit for new development along that coastline.”

Mr Ellery said today’s approval built on the green light given to Stage 1 of the development last month.

Where Stage 1 focused on the commercial heart – with restaurants, tourist destination shops and marina facilities and some accommodation. Stage 2 is set to deliver on the vision for a ‘high-end resort’ drawing tourists in.

He said should Stage 2 proceed it provided for a different offering for visitors which complimented Stage 1.

With relation to the building height, Mr Ellery said even though the applicant proposed to reduce the level of assessment for 10 storey development, meaning it wouldn’t be subject to public notification, the council approved a different variation of the planning scheme.

Thus, any development proposed over 6 storeys would publicly notifiable.

“Should a developer, either this one or another one in the future, taking up this preliminary approval want to propose a development that’s higher than that, then, as it currently stands, they would need to go through that full public notification process again.

“The community would be able to have their say and council would consider that before making any final decision about the ultimate form of development that might occur on this site.”

MORE STORIES