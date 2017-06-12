How to get the Facebook rainbow reaction

The rainbow flag will appear.

FACEBOOK offers a number of visual ways for people to "like" a post depending on their feeling.

Likers can choose from a blue thumbs up, a red heard, a laughing face, a shocked face, a frowning face and an angry face.

The social media giant briefly flirted with a purple flower icon for gratitude but apparently users weren't all that grateful - it wasn't long-lived.

For the month of June, which is celebrated as Pride Month, users can react to posts with a rainbow pride icon.

To get the option, head to https://www.facebook.com/LGBTQ/ and like the page.

The rainbow pride option will then appear when you click to like a Facebook post.

Facebook stated that the option was introduced to show support for all communities.

"We're celebrating love and diversity this Pride Month by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month," the post said.