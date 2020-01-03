Menu
How Gene Simmons’ breakfast broke the internet

by Hannah Frishberg, NY Post
3rd Jan 2020 1:12 PM

 

The internet's tears are falling into Gene Simmons' breakfast.

The KISS frontman, 70, started the New Year off on a controversial note by asking - much to Twitter's collective horror - "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?"

According to the NY Post, social media had strong feelings about the famously long-tongued musician's strange garnish.

Simmons posted two photos of his cereal - one of which captured both Oreo and frosted shredded-wheat cereals mixed together in a bowl, sparking further online outrage.

"I don't understand this," tweets one critic, suggesting that Simmons instead freeze milk, not water, into cubes to keep his sugary breakfast more chill.

"This is like a villain backstory," writes another fan disappointed at the revelation.

"Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he used to breathe fire at his concerts," another tweeter points out.

 

The ice cube move came as a relief to some, who assumed the musician to be dead after they saw #GeneSimmons trending on Twitter.

Simmons' most loyal fans responded by saying they found the concept innovative and were open to trying it.

His son, meanwhile, expressed exasperation.

"30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life," tweeted Nick T. Simmons.

Nick T. Simmons with his father. Picture: Twitter.
Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Gene Simmons of the band KISS. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Gene Simmons of the band KISS. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

KISS is currently on a multi-year farewell tour.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

