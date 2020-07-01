How fresh funding will help our veteran groups

VETERAN GROUP FUNDING: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said five ESOs in the electorate have received funding under the government’s BEST grants program. Picture: Allan Reinikka

FIVE ex-service organisations and other veteran groups in the Hinkler electorate will share in more than $161,000 as part of the Australian Government's Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program.

The Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Bundaberg Sub Branch received $6,821, with the Wide Bay and Burnett District Sub Branch received $17,304.

The Hervey Bay, and Hervey Bay City Sub Branches as well as the Veterans of Australia Association also received funding under the program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said ESOs, community organisations and other local veteran groups play a crucial role in supporting the health and welfare of the veteran community.

"The BEST grants program provides these groups with an opportunity to expand on their services to further support veterans and their families," he said.

"I congratulate and thank these organisations who continually support veterans and their families, and encourage veterans who may require additional assistance to reach out to them."

The BEST grants program funds a range of essential support measures from ESOs, advocates and welfare practitioners who continue to provide advice and assistance to the veteran and defence community.

This round of BEST saw $4.2 million provided nationally to support organisations.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said staying connected with local ESOs and other veteran groups that provide advocacy services was vital in ensuring our veteran communities received the support they need.

"These organisations complement the support provided by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and show just how deeply the community is committed to putting veterans and their families first," Mr Chester said.

"At this time more than ever, advocacy services through ESOs can help our veterans and their families with their claims, entitlements and other services."

For more information on BEST grants visit the grants page on the Department of Veterans' Affairs website at www.dva.gov.au/grants.