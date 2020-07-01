Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VETERAN GROUP FUNDING: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said five ESOs in the electorate have received funding under the government’s BEST grants program. Picture: Allan Reinikka
VETERAN GROUP FUNDING: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said five ESOs in the electorate have received funding under the government’s BEST grants program. Picture: Allan Reinikka
News

How fresh funding will help our veteran groups

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE ex-service organisations and other veteran groups in the Hinkler electorate will share in more than $161,000 as part of the Australian Government's Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program.

The Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Bundaberg Sub Branch received $6,821, with the Wide Bay and Burnett District Sub Branch received $17,304.

The Hervey Bay, and Hervey Bay City Sub Branches as well as the Veterans of Australia Association also received funding under the program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said ESOs, community organisations and other local veteran groups play a crucial role in supporting the health and welfare of the veteran community.

"The BEST grants program provides these groups with an opportunity to expand on their services to further support veterans and their families," he said.

"I congratulate and thank these organisations who continually support veterans and their families, and encourage veterans who may require additional assistance to reach out to them."

The BEST grants program funds a range of essential support measures from ESOs, advocates and welfare practitioners who continue to provide advice and assistance to the veteran and defence community.

This round of BEST saw $4.2 million provided nationally to support organisations.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said staying connected with local ESOs and other veteran groups that provide advocacy services was vital in ensuring our veteran communities received the support they need.

"These organisations complement the support provided by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and show just how deeply the community is committed to putting veterans and their families first," Mr Chester said.

"At this time more than ever, advocacy services through ESOs can help our veterans and their families with their claims, entitlements and other services."

For more information on BEST grants visit the grants page on the Department of Veterans' Affairs website at www.dva.gov.au/grants.

darren chester government grant keith pitt member for hinkler keith pitt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business thanks community for support on first birthday

        premium_icon Business thanks community for support on first birthday

        News CELEBRATING its first year in business, a local café is serving up more than quality food today.

        EXCLUSIVE: A dingo changed behaviour during island closure

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: A dingo changed behaviour during island closure

        Environment The dingo has been tracked for 12 months

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        Childcare centre sets up camp with outdoor sleeping program

        premium_icon Childcare centre sets up camp with outdoor sleeping program

        News From sleeping outside to adopting alpacas, a Bundaberg early learning centre has...

        ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        premium_icon ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        News THE Burnett Highway is part of a $1 billion road safety makeover

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM