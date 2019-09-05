How flu season played out in Bundy and why it's not over yet

MANY locals have had, or know someone who has had this year's terrible bout of influenza.

But what has caused the surge in cases?

According to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, up until September 1, there have been 1748 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza within the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service notification area.

This is 4.1 times the five-year average for the year-to-date.

A spokesman explained it was due to several factors.

Flu cases in the Wide Bay region.

View larger version of this flu chart here

"We had higher than usual notifications during the summer and spring, with 10 to 20 notifications per week rather than the usual five to 10," he said.

"The influenza season also started early this year - in mid June, rather than in late July or August as it typically does.

"While the influenza season peaked in the week ending August 11, with 147 notifications, the decline has also been slower than usual.

"In the week ending September 1, there were 112 notifications, and we would usually see a faster decline in numbers than that following the peak of the season."

And while the worst may be over, the flu hasn't left Budy yet.

"There will still be flu about for several weeks," the spokesman said.

"For anyone who wants to reduce their risk of influenza, it is not too late to vaccinate, and influenza vaccine is still available through your GP or vaccine provider.

"It is important to reduce the spread of influenza in the community."

Those who are unwell with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue and sore muscles, should stay home whilst unwell and in particular, avoid crowds and close contact with pregnant women, young infants and the elderly.