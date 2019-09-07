How Fevola’s lucky hand changed a family’s life

Brendan Fevola’s kicked plenty of goals on the field, but it was a classy move off the field that won him a new legion of fans. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER AFL footy favourite Brendan Fevola has won a new legion of fans after giving a car to a single mum in need.

Aware of his own good fortune, the Fox FM breakfast host decided to hand over the keys to the new Kia Picanto in the hope it could change the life of someone who was doing it tough.

Fevola won the $20,000 vehicle when he outplayed and outlasted fellow competitors in the annual Poker With The Stars tournament in Albert Park last week.

The footy player-turned-radio host admitted he was shocked that the cards fell in his favour, leaving him with a new set of wheels at his disposal.

Brendan Fevola won the 2019 Poker With The Stars tournament at Albert Park. Picture: Clinton Plowman

"We (he and fiance Alex) went home over the weekend and thought, 'We should give it to Mia (their daughter)', but Mia has her own car," he said on the Fifi, Fev and Byron show.

"We are pretty lucky, we both have got cars. Alex and I …. thought, 'Why don't we give it away to someone that needs it and can change someone's life?'.

"I just thought we are pretty fortunate, but we don't need the car, don't need the money. There are a lot of people out there who aren't doing it as well."

Fevola asked the Fox FM team to help find a deserving recipient and on Friday he stunned Tash, a single mum of four from Endeavour Hills, with the car.

