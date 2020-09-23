How fatherhood changed Prince William

Prince William has revealed that being a dad has given him a "new sense of purpose" when it comes to the environment.

In a new documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the Duke of Cambridge speaks candidly about being a parent and taking on the environmental cause with some urgency.

The father-of-three said his own children - George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis - had helped shape his views of the world and the importance of living sustainably.

Two years ago, William, 38, embarked on a search to find ways to protect the planet's natural ecosystems and was filmed by British network ITV for the program, which airs in the UK next month.

Prince William appears in a new documentary about the planet.

In the documentary, the prince gets out and about in nature while meeting folks who are working to protect the environment.

He reveals that while he has always loved nature, being a dad made him play a greater global leadership role in conservation.

"I've always loved nature. But fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose.

"Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life - your outlook does change.

"You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition."

"I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.

"I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough, who also appears in the documentary. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

A preview of the documentary also showed Kate Middleton telling renowned British conservationist Sir David Attenborough that their children were fans of his.

"The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren't coming.

"They're massive fans of yours", she says.

Sir Attenborough responded, "Kids know an awful lot about what is happening to the world."

Prince William is thought to have learned a lot about the fragility of the environment by his father, Prince Charles, who has always been a nature lover.

Prince Charles and Prince William share a fun intimate moment at Sandringham in December 2019. Source: Instagram @kensingtonroyal

Being a dad has made Prince William take an active role in protecting the planet. Picture: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge meanwhile lent her support to parents helping each out during the pandemic.

Kate Middleton, 38, spent the morning talking via video conferencing with representatives and volunteers from seven different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programs.

met up with parents and their "lockdown babies" about parent-powered community support programs during lockdown.

Middleton joked that Louis, who is two, is too noisy to have brought along and would have tried to jump in the park fountain at the meet-up with the other kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered support programmes.



Following a videocall with experts in the field this morning, The Duchess heard from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. pic.twitter.com/YaO2j4c7n8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2020

One of the mothers, named Christine Thatai, revealed Middleton had said: "She didn't bring Louis along as there was a fountain where we met, and he would have been in the fountain, splashing around making a big racket."

The socially-distanced meet-up took place outdoors in the sunshine in the Old English Garden in Battersea Park.

According to The Sun, Middleton, who is also Mum to Prince George, seven and Princess Charlotte, five, wore a modestly-priced outfit that she has worn before.

In tribute to her three little ones, Middleton also wore a gold necklace with three small medallions engraved with her kids' initials.

Kate Middleton expressed her concern for single mums during the pandemic. Picture: BBC TV/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her concern and support for the emotional and psychological wellbeing of single mums especially who struggle with parenting during the pandemic

Middleton has spent lockdown at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, but is now back at Kensington Palace in London with the kids and husband Prince William.

Originally published as How fatherhood changed Prince William