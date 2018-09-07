Facebook post saves tourists after Bali crash

Friends on Facebook rushed to help two tourists who became injured and stranded after a scooter accident in Bali.

Mikey Lythcott, a 36-year-old travel blogger, and his friend Stacey Eno swerved their scooter off an uphill road to avoid a truck and fell into a ravine last month, the New York Post reported.

"I hit the brakes as normal, but the brakes didn't slow the bike leaving us very little time to make a move and not enough time to negotiate the turn," Mr Lythcott, an American based in Lisbon, told CNN.

He then found himself slipping down an incline without his helmet and glasses, and couldn't feel his left wrist.

"My back felt half broken," he said.

Mikey’s post.

"I then did think 'I'm gonna die here,' because no one knew we were here or went over and we were both hurt and for a minute I couldn't even remember how we got there."

Ms Eno, who met Mr Lythcott during a Thailand trip in February, couldn't move either. Thankfully Mr Lythcott still had his phone on him, and so he turned on his international roaming data, and used the remaining battery life to post a Facebook status that read: "Help. In danger. Call police," along with their GPS location.

His friends from around the world quickly responded. One of them was Aimee Sparks, a friend he met during a trip in Nepal.

His friends immediately sprung into action.

Friends did everything they could to help.

She immediately called him to make sure he was alive.

"A bunch of Mikey's friends were posting phone numbers to call, and I got in touch with a woman named Christine at the consulate, I think. She gave me her email and I sent her screenshots of Mikey's location," Ms Sparks said.

"I don't want to think about what would have happened if he didn't have his phone, or if his battery was dead."

Hours later, a rescue party found Ms Eno and Mr Lythcott, and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Mr Lythcott is still recovering in hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

The accident left Mr Lythcott with a fractured skull, torn abdomen and broken wrist. Ms Eno fractured her wrist, cheekbones and nose. While Ms Eno was able to continue with her travels, Lythcott stayed in the hospital until Monday and is happy to be alive.

"I'm super lucky," Mr Lythcott said.

Both launched GoFundMe pages to pay for their hospital bills. So far they've raised a combined total of about $66,000.

Ms Eno fractured her wrist, cheekbones and nose. Picture: GoFundMe

But this accident won't keep them from travelling.

"I know travel is scary and risky sometimes but there is no way either of us will stop," said Ms Eno, who's currently in South Korea.

"This tragic accident has shown us and reminded how many people we have touched along the way.

"Yes, without technology and friends we would have not survived."