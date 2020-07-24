'Getting worse': How DV offences have changed amid pandemic

GROWING CONCERNS: Member for Bundaberg David Batt and solicitor Edwina Rowan speak up about the domestic violence issues in Bundaberg.

WITH people quarantined at home there has been a change in the type of domestic violence offences being committed, according to solicitor and domestic violence advocate Edwina Rowan.

She said previously where there might have been some physical and verbal assaults, they were now seeing a trend of more serious domestic violence offending.

"We're seeing a lot more coercive and controlling behaviour, we're seeing a lot more financial abuse because people have been at home and they're under financial pressure as a result of Covid-19," she said.

"We're also seeing quite a few more for reports coming through of strangulation and choking-type offences."

Today, Member for Bundaberg David Batt announced that should the LNP win the upcoming state election they would commit to an extra family and domestic violence officer in the Vulnerable Persons Unit in Bundaberg.

Mr Batt said the dedicated officer would work full time, to assist with issues surrounding domestic and family violence in the Bundaberg region.

He said domestic violence was a huge issue locally and it's "getting worse".

"Even when I was working here as a police officer, over 23 years we had one sergeant that was here co-ordinating domestic and family violence and now with the Vulnerable Persons Unit co-ordinating that with mental health we're looking for extra staff here to work on that.

"It's great to commit to an extra dedicated officer for the Vulnerable Persons Unit for domestic and family violence here in Bundaberg."

Having residents approach him weekly regarding domestic violence issues, Mr Batt said it was disappointing and heartbreaking to hear their stories.

"It's disappointing that family violence, domestic violence in Bundaberg is not going down, it's actually increasing," he said.

"We need to stop that."

Mr Batt said he was the last line of support, so if people are contacting him, "we know there's an issue in this town, and we know there's an issue in the region and right across Queensland".

He said everyone in the region needed to work together and call it out.

"I've been a member of the White Ribbon for many years now, which is men saying no to violence against women, all of those things are taking part of this issue," he said.

"It's not just police reacting to it, not just about someone stopping doing it, it's about the whole community, men and women, telling people that domestic violence is not good enough."

Ms Rowan supported the announcement, and said since the Vulnerable Persons Unit was established in 2018, there had been some "well-proven results" in terms of resilience in the community.

"One of the really important things about this initiative is that there's collaboration ongoing between various services, including mental health services and the Edon Place Domestic and Family Violence Service," she said.

Throughout Queensland Ms Rowan said there had been 19,000 Domestic and Family Violence Orders made this year alone.

"At the moment, on average there are three breaches of domestic violence order per hour, on average that represents a cost to the community of $1700 per breach," she said.

"And that includes domestic violence services assisting victims through liaison and counselling, that also includes police attendance at domestic violence incidences.

"It's a huge economic cost for our community."

Ms Rowan said this initiative promoted continuity of care for victims and vulnerable people.

"It would be fantastic if could see this as a permanent initiative and more officers actually in the Vulnerable Persons Unit, because it means we are tackling those issues on an ongoing basis," she said.

Ms Rowan said the critical point was to get support for victims and perpetrators the cycle of domestic violence can be addressed.

With more open and honest dialogue about domestic violence in the community, Ms Rowan believes it would make it easier for people to come forward.

She said if those conversations were being held throughout the community victims would feel more comfortable talking about their own experience.

If you or someone you know needs help you can phone:

• EDON Place: 4153 6820

• Phoenix House: 4153 4299

• DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

• DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

• Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

• 1800 RESPECT

• Lifeline: 13 11 14

• Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

In an emergency phone triple-0.

