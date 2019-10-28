How does our region gain its political strength?

The Leadership for Our Regions program includes May Chi, Scott Rowe, Kylie Nitz, Andrew Bryant, Bonny Clacy, and Tina McPherson.

TINABERRIES owner Tina McPherson pauses for seven seconds when considering a response to the question, “how does our region gain our strength?”

And then she says, “we get our strength by believing in our region and believing in our potential, and actually connecting to each other.”

Mrs McPherson has been thinking of regional development while being part of the Leadership for Our Regions Wide Bay-Burnett Program.

She was among 23 people immersed in the eight day program, split into two parts.

The first part of the leadership program was held in Maryborough while the final part was held in Bargara.

Regional representatives from agriculture, healthcare, and local government took part in the leadership course, including North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers, and divided into groups to develop their own projects.

Mrs McPherson said she signed up for the course because she believed in the region’s importance.

“We’ve focused on what we can do in our region to give us strength and connection within our region because we believe, and the tools and the strategies we need going on from there,” Mrs McPherson said.

She said that the region would gain momentum if its community leaders were in agreement, in order to gain more funding.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett director Scott Rowe said his group’s project focused on shaping the narrative of the region. His group chose to create postcards that promoted the region’s places and personalities, in an effort to avoid the negativity often told about the region – such as unemployment rates.

“The kids of today area always getting bombarded with record youth unemployment … yes, they’re historic challenges but they’ve been there 20-30 years.

“By shaping a new narrative and shaping a focus on what’s fantastic about a place, then that will lift those aspirations,” Mr Rowe said.