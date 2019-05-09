How do Pitt's and Pascoe's promises measure up?

PORT PLAN: Keith Pitt at Burnett Heads announcing a pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of an outer harbour at the Port of Bundaberg.

THE LNP and Labor candidates for Hinkler each have listed their top five election promises for Hinkler.

Federal MP Keith Pitt so far has offered the most in terms of monetary value locally, with his promises emphasising job creation, investment, and construction projects.

Meanwhile the Labor candidate Richard Pascoe takes on education, health, penalty rate restoration, childcare affordability and renewable energy as ways to improve the individual's budget.

Mr Pascoe has promised $20.8 million for public schools in Hinkler during the first three years of a Labor government.

He has also promised $15.7 million dollars for a mental health facility in Bundaberg, and a new prostate cancer nurse for the area.

His other three promises targeting penalty rate restoration, childcare affordability and renewable energy did not appear to have any specific monetary value specifically for the electorate.

"Over the recent Easter and Anzac day period, we know that workers lost as much as $370 as a result of cuts to their penalty rates,” Mr Pascoe said.

"I know in Bundaberg that a lot of people rely on that additional income from penalty rates to make ends meet.”

Mr Pascoe said a Labor government would make sure that most families earning up to $69,000 a year would have free childcare, which could save them up to $2,100 for each child.

Installation of solar energy would also save money in households while also creating jobs by growing the renewable energy sector, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Pitt commits to more than $105 million for local investments such as a super brewery, an airport upgrade, upgrades to port infrastructure and a feasibility study into an outer harbour.

He said $32 million would be spent on the Quay Street bypass.

Torbanlea Pialba Road would receive $24 million in upgrades to protect it from flooding.

Mr Pitt also promised a palliative care facility on the Fraser Coast.

Another promise he makes is investing $3.75 million to improve visitors' access at Mon Repos.

"These are all fully funded projects under a range of grants programs,” he said.

