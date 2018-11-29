How a Byron band met this Hollywood superstar

ACTION QUEEN: Milla Jovovich in a scene from the 2017 movie Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

ACTION QUEEN: Milla Jovovich in a scene from the 2017 movie Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Ilze Kitshoff

RESIDENT Evil and Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich stars in the latest music video clip for Berlin-based Byron Bay-grown band Parcels.

Jovovich, 42, a former supermodel, has appeared in numerous science fiction and action films, leading the music channel VH1 to deem her the 'reigning queen of kick-butt' in 2006.

The actress starts in the thriller-themed music video for Parcel's Withorwhitout, the latest single from their debut self-titled album.

THRILLER: Actress, model and musician Milla Jovovich in the music video for Parcel's single Withorwithout.

So how exactly this band of young musicians from Byron Bay convinced this Hollywood star to star in their music video?

In a statement from Berlin, the band explained they met Jovovich at Cannes.

"We met Milla at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year when she waltzed in and absolutely tore up the dance floor at a tiny show we were playing, admitting to us afterwards she was a fan," the band said.

"After bonding over a shared love of horror movies, we showed her an idea we already had for a slasher music video and she put us in contact with a talented director friend of hers, Ben.

"We developed an idea of Milla being this darkly obsessive Parcels fan in a strained marriage and where this could go in a slasher movie. Before we knew it, we were in a rented villa in Beverly Hills with bright blue glitter caked thick on our faces working with a real Hollywood film crew until the sun rose. It was truly mind blowing and so much fun, just like any good horror film should be."

FUNK: Northern Rivers band Parcels have been living in Europe for the last couple of years.

The video to Withorwithout is a celebration of the American 'slasher' film.

"The masks, the kitchen knife, the home invasion and of course the final girl - which in our case got to be Milla, the iconic queen of horror herself."

French illustrator Laurent Melki, best known for his early horror film images that have now become iconic such as Claws of the Night and Night of the Living Dead, created an illustrative poster, which encapsulates the cinematic theme of the video.

CINEMATIC: The music video of Parcel's Withourwithout had a cinematic poster designed to mark its release.

Watch the music video here:

(WARNING: VIOLENCE)

Parcels are Byron-grown musicians Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

The band moved to Berlin three years ago after graduating from high school.

Self-produced and written by the band in Berlin, the twelve tracks of Parcels features singles Lightenup, Tieduprightnow, and Bemyself.

Having already surpassed 65 million streams, sold out sizeable venues worldwide, made their US TV debut on Conan and collaborated with Daft Punk (who co-wrote and produced Overnight), Parcels are coming home for a show in the Byron Shire in January.