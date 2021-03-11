How Dan is doing after painful fall

Doctors rule out 'immediate plan' for surgery on Victorian Premier

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino says it has been an 'personal time' for the government who are grappling with Premier Daniel Andrews's serious fall earlier this week.

The government will push ahead with business during the Premier's absence, including Parliament sitting next week.

Mr Merlino said he had been exchanging texts with the Premier, who is reportedly in good spirits.

Mr Andrews sustained broken ribs and a fractured vertebrae after he slipped on stairs at a home on Monday - doctors will determine in the next few days if he will need surgery.

"I spoke personally with Dan this morning, he's getting great care and it was great to hear his voice," Mr Merlino said.

The Acting Premier, James Merlino, will be in the top job while the Premier recovers.

"He's fine, he was up and about … but this is the first few days since he suffered this serious injury, so his focus is getting better and the care he needs."

The next few days will be critical in determining Mr Andrews' treatment plan, and if he will require more serious treatment - but no surgery is required at this stage.

Medical experts anticipate a seven-week recovery which could include bed rest, bracing or surgery.

The Alfred Hospital where Daniel Andrews was admitted.

Mr Merlino will act in the top job while the Premier is away and told reporters it would be business as usual.

"I'm Acting Premier, as is the normal case when Dan is on leave - the government proceeds as normal and will continue to make decisions, whether that's about hotel quarantine or responding to the pandemic," he said.

"We are not wasting a day."

There has been public discussion around what the Premier's injuries mean for his career and how the government would operate moving forward.

Mr Merlino said the Premier would return to his position once fully recovered.

"It's an honour to be the Acting Premier and I'll be doing that while Dan is recovering - he will recover, he will return as Premier," he said.

"I'll be pleased to hand over the keys back to the Premier."

