How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

There's a 40 per cent chance of rain in Bundaberg on Wednesday and Thursday, with strong winds forecast between Thursday and Sunday thanks to Tropical Cyclone Niran.

If you were thinking of heading out on the water this weekend you may want to rethink your plans, with blustery winds forecast for the region.

From Thursday through to Sunday winds in Bundaberg are expected to reach up to 45km/h.

The winds will come as Tropical Cyclone Niran moves in an easterly direction, but the system is not expected to track too far south.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Rosa Hoff described TC Niran as a slow moving weather system which is expected to stay where it is in the north before it begins to move further east on Thursday.

"Most of the winds will be offshore and we could see those winds getting up to 45km/h on Thursday morning and Saturday," she said.

"They'll drop off a bit on Friday."

The windy weather will also bring a cool change with south to south easterly's bringing cooler air from New South Wales.

There is also a 40 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Niran is the third system to form in the Coral Sea since cyclone season began in November.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kimi and Ex-Tropical Cyclone Lucas both formed in the Coral Sea in January.

Ms Hoff said Queensland was in the thick of cyclone season with February and March peak times for the weather systems to form with the season to end in May.

