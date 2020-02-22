How Cyclone Esther will totally flip southeast Qld weather

Esther is expected to make landfall on Monday. Picture: Windy.com

Esther is expected to make landfall on Monday. Picture: Windy.com

A VAST area of the state's northwest is being advised to prepare for gale force winds as a weather system threatens to intensify into a category three cyclone.

It comes as forecasters say below-average temperatures and moderate rain are expected for southeast Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that there is the high chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria tomorrow, expected to be named Esther.

Destructive winds, heavy rain, abnormally high tides and potential flash flooding in low-lying areas are expected when the system makes landfall on Monday, either as a category two or three cyclone.

High chance of tropical cyclone formation over Gulf of Carpentaria waters on Sunday. For the latest updates, refer to https://t.co/rVLE6i5J4y pic.twitter.com/3lZBwch39F — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 21, 2020

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the system was currently a tropical low but had the potential to reach category three by the time it comes ashore.

"It's currently in the centre of the Gulf of Carpentaria," Mr Kennedy said.

Despite saying cyclones were "erratic" in the Gulf of Carpentaria, Mr Kennedy said there was "good confidence" in the system heading south.

It is expected to cross the coast in the Northern Territory, close to the border with Queensland, with the townships of Burketown and Karumba, as well as Mornington Island, expecting to see gale-force winds within 48 hours.

It comes as below-average temperatures are forecast for areas of southeast Queensland.

Brisbane residents can expect a cool minimum of 22C tonight, with a top tomorrow of 27C.

Wetter weather is expected to set in on Monday, with the capital likely to see between 6 and 15mm of rainfall.

Mr Kennedy said maximum temperatures would be 5-10C cooler than average in the southern interior, where monsoonal rains were expected to dump between 50 to 100mm of rain over the weekend.

"We've had a south-westerly wind change through the week," he said.

"We are expecting to see temperatures slightly below average in the next couple of days (in southeast Queensland)."