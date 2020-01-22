How crisis 'puts everything in perspective' for Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is through to the second round of the Australian Open.

Bandana-clad in a baggy camouflage hoodie, Nick Kyrgios had every bit of swagger of a bloke with a second round berth at the Australian Open.

Melbourne Arena erupted for the local hope and the world has rallied behind his fundraising efforts for the victims of Australia's bushfires.

But as for his relationship with the media, well, not much has changed.

A tad prickly at times, Kyrgios - fresh from his straight-sets victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego - was reluctant to open up too much in the wake of the win, covering off a few bases and batting back a few more.

Here's what he had to say on a range of topics - before desperately asking "please, no" when an official asked if the media had any more questions ...

HIS UNCHARACTERISTIC NERVES

"Just with everything going on (in the last few months), walking out there, I was a lot more nervous than I have been in previous matches. Australian Open, I usually feel pretty comfortable.

"I was definitely really nervous walking out there. But, I mean, the crowd was unbelievable. I got comfortable quite early in the match. I played an unbelievable first set, which helped. I thought the pressure kind of eased off after I won that first set. He didn't go away.

"I'm just playing a lot more than myself. I've said it before, so... There's not necessarily added pressure. I feel like I'm playing for a lot of people.

"I guess it's just a perspective thing, isn't it? Why am I really getting mad on the tennis court with everything going on?

"I felt like I was very focused today. Every match I've played this year, I've been pretty good. It's probably because of everything going on. "

Nick Kyrgios was in top form on Tuesday night.

THE MATCH

"Today was awesome. I played really well. I hadn't played too many matches just for myself the last couple months. It was good to get the first one out of the way.

"He's a tough competitor, has a big serve, plays big. Happy to get through it in straight sets.

"The second-set tiebreak was massive. Obviously if he got that set, I feel like he would have started to believe a little bit more.

"But I played two pretty rock solid sets. I didn't really make too many mistakes. He hit a good return in the first one to get it back, get the mini break back. I returned really well. In the breakers I served well. I didn't really do much wrong, so...

"If he takes that second-set breaker, could be a different scenario. I played two pretty good tiebreaks. "

THE TOKYO OLYMPICS

"100% (I want to be available). I wanted to play just as much the last time the Olympics were around. I feel like if I'm there, I've got a genuine shot at winning a medal, one. I'd love to be there with other the athletes representing Australia, two.

"So, yeah, I mean, I would obviously love to be there."

CLEANING UP AFTER HIMSELF POST-MATCH

Q: There was a moment at the end of the match where you were cleaning out. I think you tossed away a banana. Was that just so the ballkids wouldn't have to do it?

"You got to do better than that. C'mon now. Oh, my God.

"Is that a serious question?"

Q: Yes.

"Oh, my God. Next question."

Nick Kyrgios will play his Round 2 match on Thursday.

MELBOURNE ARENA'S LIGHTS FAILING AT THE END OF THE FIRST SET

"I won the match in straight sets, so I wouldn't say it was too much of a distraction.

Q: Would it have been in a previous incarnation?

"I was joking. You obviously didn't get the joke. The lights just dimmed. I mean, what kind of response do you want from me right now?."