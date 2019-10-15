How crim slipped police grasp: Escapee caught up a tree

Escapee Viva Stewart Dodd pleaded guilty to escaping custody and stealing handcuffs in the Bundaberg District Court.

Escapee Viva Stewart Dodd pleaded guilty to escaping custody and stealing handcuffs in the Bundaberg District Court.

HE ESCAPED lawful custody in June and after five days, a dog squad sniffed him out hiding up a tree.

Viva Stewart Dodd was sentenced in Bundaberg District Court today after spending 121 days behind bars.

Dodd was charged on June 14 with escaping lawful custody and stealing handcuffs.

He appeared in the courtroom via videolink from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi read the facts to the court.

On the day of the offence Dodd was taken to hospital by officers to receive medical treatment for a hand injury.

Ms Soldi said Dodd was handcuffed and wearing a seatbelt.

“On their way back to the station the officers heard a beeping noise which signalled someone wasn’t wearing a seatbelt,” she said.

“When they looked at the back of the vehicle they saw Dodd escaping through the window.”

Judge Leanne Clare questioned how no one heard Dodd escaping, Ms Soldi said she didn’t have an answer.

Ms Soldi said Dodd then ran from police and during the five days had been negotiations with them saying he would hand himself in, but communications broke down with Dodd telling officers they would never find him.

After five days, police were at a home where Dodd had fled before their arrival.

The dog squad was called in and found him up a tree on the property.

Dodd’s defence barrister Callan Cassidy told the court the offending was of opportunistic nature.

“He told me as he is approaching 40 he is tired of a lifestyle of offending,” he said.

“He has completed many courses in the positive future program.”

Judge Clare asked Dodd if there was anything he wanted to say before she sentenced him.

“It’s probably too late but I’m sorry,” he said.

Judge Clare told Dodd he looked like a “reasonable guy”.

“At some point you have to grow up, and this escape seems like a stupid offence,” she said.

“Four months ago you escaped custody, on that day a magistrate denied you bail for breaches before that.”

Dodd was given a six month notional head sentence which included three months for escaping custody, two month’s already served and the activation of a one month suspended sentence.

He was also convicted and not further punished for stealing the handcuffs.

He was given a parole release date of October 29, however release is not guaranteed on that date due to ongoing matters in the Magistrates Court.