Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQU student Ben Brown will feature in a booklet documenting the difference regional universities make to regional communities.
CQU student Ben Brown will feature in a booklet documenting the difference regional universities make to regional communities.
Politics

How CQU grad is helping flood-proof city

Geoff Egan
by
9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG is known for a few reasons. Rum, ginger beer and regular, devastating flooding are just a few.

Central Queensland University engineering graduate and masters of management student Ben Brown wants to help make that last one a thing of the past.

The civil engineer is working on a modernisation of Bundaberg's main street with safety at the forefront.

After Cyclone Oswald left thousands of people unable to get to their homes, Mr Brown knew he wanted to help flood-proof his home town.

"The severity of the rainfall in the upper catchments caught a lot of people off guard. The river rose a lot, and in fact in the building we're in now, the floodwaters were up to the roof. There was a large extent of damage across Bundaberg,” he said.

Mr Brown is one of a dozen regional university graduates and students from across the country featured in the Regional Universities Network's Student Success Story booklet.

"Human safety is a huge part of what we do, really. Civil engineering is broad but essentially it's about making sure people don't get flooded, reducing the risk of people crashing on roads and making sure roads don't fail,” he said.

"Structural engineering, which we did through uni, has the same concerns for human safety. It's about assessing loads and making sure buildings don't fall on top of people and that they serve the purposes they are intended.” -NewsRegional

ben brown bundaberg floods cquni cyclone oswald engineering flood proofing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    VIOLENT CHAOS: Group of men storm emergency room

    premium_icon VIOLENT CHAOS: Group of men storm emergency room

    Crime A MAN who was part of a group of men that stormed the Bundaberg Hospital emergency room in a bid to get in a fight with another group has got away with a fine.

    LETTERS: Mayor's comments cause dismay

    LETTERS: Mayor's comments cause dismay

    Letters to the Editor Email letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Local Partners