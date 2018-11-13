How could ScoMo think this ‘joke’ was okay?

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison took a break from bussing around Queensland's marginal seats on a self-promotional tour to take a radio interview.

Asked by the hosts of Gold Coast radio station Hot Tomato FM about his thoughts on Julian Assange, after actor Pamela Anderson called on the Australian government to bring the Wikileaks founder home, ScoMo had a good long chuckle.

"I've had plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson," he replied laughing, seeming to forget that women were listening too.

This is the sort of guffawing schoolboy humour that's become depressingly commonplace since Morrison was sworn in as PM.

So far, the self-described "daggy dad's" performative 'good bloke' act - and it's assuredly an act - has included chugging beer like a frat boy at O-Week, tearing into meat pies while the cameras are focused in on him, and spouting more bush slang than Alf Stewart.

Whereas his predecessor was often criticised for his ponderous speeches and boardroom aesthetic, Morrison has been hard at work butching himself up, complete with an updated look consisting of trucker caps, untucked shirts, and Australian flag lapel pins.

But far from making him seem more relatable, the PM's repeated, desperate attempts to prove he's one of the boys merely show how out of touch he really is. His wink-wink nudge-nudge comments at Pamela Anderson's expense were grubby.

In another context, perhaps the joke might be taken as nothing more than harmless banter, a bit of locker room talk from a Prime Minister who styles himself as a larrikin. No doubt that was how it was intended.

But in the wake of the cultural reckoning that was #MeToo, and with various female politicians newly emboldened to speak out against the scourge of sexism in politics, it's hard not to cringe when the head of government insists on reinforcing the same attitudes that make women reluctant to enter politics in the first place.

As the PM, Morrison's words matter more than most. That's something Tony Abbott learned during an infamous ABC radio interview back in 2014, when a caller, 67-year-old grandmother and pensioner Gloria, revealed she was forced to work as a phone sex operator to make ends meet, Abbott - seemingly unaware that he was being filmed - winked slyly at interviewer Jon Faine.

His smirk was criticised as "sleazy" and demeaning towards the woman and he later apologised for it. But other than Turnbull's leadership interlude, Morrison's comments suggest not much has changed in the party since then.

Morrison's tone-deafness is especially galling given recent developments: on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm lost his bid to have Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young's defamation case against him thrown out and was ordered to pay her legal costs after Hanson-Young accused him of slut-shaming her.

Scott Morrison attempted to use his Queensland trip to endear himself to the Australian people through meat pies and trucker caps. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

And on Thursday night's special edition of Q&A, the not-that-bad-in-hindsight former PM Malcolm Turnbull compared the "very, very blokey" environment in Canberra to that of a typical office in the 1980s, claiming there was "insufficient respect for women".

And in contrast to Turnbull's now-famous sentiment that, "disrespect of women does not always lead to violence against women but that is where all violence against women begins," Morrison's off-the-cuff remark about the blokes of Australia lining up for Anderson appear all the fouler.

Politics in this country has a problem. And it's certainly not helped when the Prime Minister can't resist heehawing at the mention of an attractive celebrity.

Scott Morrison wants us to believe he's a man of the people. But if his casual sexism is any indication, he's clearly only interested in being a man of people like him: which is and always has been the boys club.

Seb Starcevic is a columnist for RendezView. @sebstarcevic