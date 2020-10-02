Menu
A man facing court for the fourth time charged with driving while intoxicated has been disqualified from driving for three years.
Crime

Cops bust ‘appalling’ driver after crash

Geoff Egan
Geoff Egan
2nd Oct 2020 7:29 AM
A man with an "appalling driving history" told police he had not been driving his car after a crash despite police seeing it extensively damaged and hearing him talking to someone else about the crash.

When he let police look at his phone for any messages about the crash they found images of the man using drugs.

On June 5 at 5.11pm officers were sent to Gordon Rd in Ferny Hills after a crash. When they arrived the crashed vehicle was gone.

Witnesses told police the car had attempted to overtake a car on Gordon Rd, lose control and crash.

Police then went to the address the car was registered to where they saw a heavily damaged car parked outside.

They could hear a man, Jim Kilori Weir, talking to a woman about the crash inside.

Jim Kilori Weir pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, disqualified driving and drink driving.
But when police knocked on the door and asked the Weir. 23, about the crash he denied having driven.

He was breath tested and blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.086. Police checks on his licence found he had been disqualified from driving in court in December 2019.

Police believed Weir's phone had messages about the crash and looked through it. When looking through Weir's messages they found images of him smoking cannabis and taking Xanax pills.

The court heard since being charged Weir has begun an alcohol abuse program and undertook the Queensland traffic offender program.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said this was the fourth time Weir had been before a court with charged with driving while intoxicated.

"You have an appalling driving history," he said.

Weir was fined $1500, he was disqualified from driving for two years for driving while disqualified, seven months for dangerous driving and five months for drink driving. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as How cops busted 'appalling' driver after crash

