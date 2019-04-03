Beams trade the gift that keeps on giving

It was the boomerang trade that keeps on giving for Collingwood five years on - and could yet help the Magpies reap the ultimate prize.

When Dayne Beams requested a trade to Brisbane at the end of the 2014 season to be closer to his ailing father, the Magpies fought doggedly to get the best deal.

It was a bitter pill for Collingwood - Beams was 24, already a premiership player (2010), a Copeland Trophy winner (2012) and an All-Australian (2012).

"We understand Dayne wants to go, but it's not a fire sale for us," the club's then football manager Rodney Eade said.

Brisbane was willing to give its first draft pick - which turned out to be No.5 - but Collingwood sought more, insisting a player be part of the equation.

At least five names were sought - James Aish (who would later join the Magpies), Sam Mayes, Jack Redden, Pearce Hanley and Dayne Zorko - but all were swiftly rejected by the Lions.

No deal.

Dayne Beams was just entering his prime when he requested a trade from Collingwood. Picture: Colleen Petch

Then, astutely, Collingwood's list management team set their sights on a little-known 21-year-old who had played 18 games across three seasons.

His name: Jack Crisp.

Almost dismissively, and unfairly as it has turned out, Crisp became known as the "steak knives" in a deal that delivered him, pick 5, and pick 25 to the Magpies, while Beams and pick 65 headed to Brisbane.

Beams landed at Brisbane at the end of 2014. Picture: Getty Images

Pick 25 didn't stay in Collingwood's hands long. In a separate deal, the Magpies gave it to North Melbourne to claim the hard-edged Levi Greenwood.

Pick 5 was always going to be a make-or-break selection.

Derek Hine banked on a teenager who had "wowed" him 12 months earlier. The kid was Jordan De Goey.

Jack Crisp has gone from “steak knives” in the Dayne Beams trade to one of Collingwood’s most important players. Picture: Michael Klein

"I actually watched him (De Goey) early in the year last year (in 2013) so I should have told him to sit in the cupboard because I really liked him from the first game and I just thought, 'Wow'," Hine said on draft night 2014.

There were times when some wondered if De Goey might be a bust - not for talent reasons, but due to a few off-field indiscretions.

That was until his breakout season last year when he took his game to the next level, stamping himself as one of the most explosive players in the game.

Crisp has long since shed the 'steak knives' tag he's always hated. He's the entire kitchen cutlery set now.

He hasn't missed a Collingwood AFL match since donning the black and white jumper for the first time in Round 1, 2015, making it 100 consecutive games in Thursday's 44-points win over Richmond.

His influence keeps mounting.

De Goey was unstoppable against the Tigers, too. He kicked five goals ... smashing through whatever else was in his path.

And Greenwood - who wasn't officially a part of the Beams trade but was secured from a pick attached to it - showed how important he still is to the Magpies when he smothered Dustin Martin, just as he did in last year's preliminary final.

Levi Greenwood has added a hard edge to the Pies. Picture: AFL Photos

Here's where the boomerang trade comes in for Collingwood - now and into the future.

Beams' decision to seek a trade back to the Magpies last October after four seasons with the Lions - following the tragic death of his father at the start of last year - has returned him to the club he started at, seemingly at his peak.

The Magpies gave up plenty - picks 21 and 42 in last year's draft, as well as a first-round selection in 2019 - to secure the 29-year-old midfielder.

But Collingwood fans are licking their lips at having Beams (23 disposals and 36 disposals in his two games since his return) "back home" and playing alongside De Goey, Crisp and Greenwood (who were all superb on Thursday night).

And they're now doubt wondering if it might be the difference in pushing Collingwood one step further in 2019, and precisely where that Beams boomerang ranks in terms of the most productive trades in the club's history.

How Collingwood turned Dayne Beams into Jordan De Goey, Jack Crisp and Levi Greenwood.

THE 2014 BEAMS TRADE

■ Collingwood reluctantly gives up Dayne Beams and pick 65

■ Brisbane gives up pick 5, pick 25 and Jack Crisp

■ In a separate deal, the Pies trade pick 25 to North Melbourne for Levi Greenwood

■ At the draft, Collingwood selects Jordan De Goey with pick 5; Brisbane chooses Josh Watts with pick 65, and North Melbourne takes Daniel Nielson with pick 25.