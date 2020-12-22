How Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

Locals are being urged to make wise choices with seafood this Christmas.

SEAFOOD lovers are being reminded that enjoying their favourite dishes this Christmas can be affordable as well as sustainable.

According to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, there are a number of ways to support sustainable seafood.

“There are heaps of budget-friendly options for Australians looking to celebrate with sustainable seafood this Christmas,” Australian Marine Conservation Society’s GoodFish program manager Sascha Rust said.

“Farmed oysters and mussels, Spanish mackerel from Australia’s north, sea mullet from the east coast, Spencer Gulf king prawns and farmed murray cod will all be amazing and value for money choices whether you’re planning a light lunch or serving up a seafood platter extravaganza,” they said.

“And the best thing about these choices – and others – is that they tread lightly on our seas while supporting Australian fishing and farming communities who have done it tough this year.”

AMCS’s sustainable seafood program manager Adrian Meder said current issues with China and trade would spell a win for Australians wanting to buy seafood this year.

“Seafood like eastern and western rock lobster – usually an expensive treat for Australians – are expected to be more affordable on domestic markets because of the current trade friction with China,” he said.

“This Christmas could be a rare opportunity to dine out on lobsters caught from healthy stocks with little impact on other species or sea floor habitats.

“Making sustainable choices this festive season will help ensure the fishers and producers who take ocean stewardship seriously are rewarded.”

Seafood lovers can use AMCS’s GoodFish: Australia’s Sustainable Seafood Guide to find the most sustainable options that help keep our oceans healthy and full of life while out shopping at supermarkets and fish mongers.

Fully independent from government and industry, the GoodFish guide uses a traffic light system to advise users on the sustainability of their choices.

The ratings are based on the latest scientific data and informs users on any threats to protected species or fish stocks.

It also provides users with details on how the seafood was farmed or fished.

GoodFish – Australia’s Sustainable Seafood Guide is available as a free app and online.

Visit tgoodfish.org.au.