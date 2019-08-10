How child care is using $65k to help disadvantaged kids

ON BOARD: Keith Pitt and Kieran Molkentin with Bethany, Alani, Elliot, Huntah-Lea, Huxley, Arthur, Natalie and Mayah.

WHEELS on the bus will go round and round after a funding boost to transport disadvantaged children to childcare facilities.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt yesterday announced that LEAD Childcare would receive $65,000 from the Community Child Care Fund.

LEAD Childcare centre manager Kieran Molkentin said the grant would go towards purchasing a new 10-seater bus, signs and childcare restraints.

"This gives us the ability to pick more children up from home with our courtesy bus.

"It means we are able to get them home in the afternoon at the end of the day and during the day.

"It means we have a lot more access to get them out into the community,” she said.

"Doing things like visiting aged care facilities, really connecting with the elderly because there's so many benefits getting the young and elderly together, using the public library, visiting the botanic gardens and going to nature reserves.”

This bus will also help the childcare to finalise the development of a beach kindy program that will allow the centre to transport children on regular day trips to Bundy's beautiful beaches.

Ms Molkentin said while they already have one bus, it restricts them from covering a lot of areas and the additional bus will help families in the local community, who work full-time, do not have access to their own vehicle or just require a helping hand.

The CCCF is a package offered across the country and MrPitt said the federal government was dedicated to investing in the education and childcare sectors.

"I'm really pleased that some of this funding is coming into our local region to help disadvantaged kids,” he said.

"Another bus will help those kids who find it difficult for their parents to get them to the facility.

"It's wonderful we have these facilities locally and available and I'm really pleased the federal government can contribute to this facility.

"That helps disadvantaged children in the area to attend childcare and we know it's an important part of their development and education.”